A veteran with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has resigned after authorities found him high on drugs with a gun inside a car with a former colleague, authorities said.

Jonathan Campos, 32, faces two felony gun and narcotics charges.

In mid-November, authorities received a tip that Campos and former San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy Ricardo Baires, 32, were “involved in drug activity,” the department said in a news release.

Narcotics detectives picked up the case and, on Dec. 17, investigators found Baires and Campos sitting inside Baires’ vehicle in an empty housing development in Hesperia.

“Campos was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance which was suspected of being cocaine,” the department said. “Although Campos was off-duty at the time of the incident, he was in possession of a firearm.”

Suspected cocaine and paraphernalia that “indicated sales” were located inside Baires’ vehicle, and drug paraphernalia was also found at Campos’ residence, authorities said. Drug sales paraphernalia along with ammunition, officials said, were located at Baires’ residence.

Both men were arrested, booked and released on bond.

Campos was a six-year veteran and was assigned to the Hesperia Station. He resigned after his arrest, officials said.

“The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has a number of readily available programs to assist all our employees with any wellness or addiction issues,” said Sheriff Shannon Dicus. “I am disappointed Jonathan did not utilize these programs. Even though he no longer works for the department, I certainly hope he receives the treatment that he needs”

Baires was hired as a deputy sheriff in 2018 and resigned in 2022, officials said.

Officials said there was no evidence to show Campos was under the influence while on duty.