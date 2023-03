A grocery store in a San Bernardino County mountain community that was forced to close amid a powerful storm that dumped several feet of snow on the Southland reopened Monday.

Jensen’s Foods in Blue Jay welcomed back customers a month after the historic blizzard forced the closure of the store, which had served as a lifeline for stranded residents.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 a.m. on March 27, 2023.