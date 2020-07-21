San Bernardino County hits record for ICU patients hospitalized for coronavirus symptoms

San Bernardino County reached a new record for coronavirus patients in intensive care units Monday and positive cases surpassed 24,000 over the weekend, according to the California Department of Public Health.

As of Monday afternoon, 613 people were hospitalized, 194 of whom were in ICU marking, a new high for the county. But the overall number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized fell from last week’s high of 625, records show.

San Bernardino County has the third-highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Los Angeles County also reported a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations on Monday. Records show that 2,232 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms — the highest single-day number reported and the sixth consecutive day that hospitalizations surpassed 2,100 patients.

