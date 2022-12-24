A 51-year-old inmate at the West Valley Detention Center suffered a medical emergency and died after a court appearance, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Jose Luis Quesada, a Victorville resident, appeared in the Victorville Courthouse on Wednesday, after which he suffered an unidentified medical emergency, the SBSD said in a news release.

Quesada, who had been arrested on June 22 on outstanding warrants, was taken to the Victor Valley Global Medical Center, where he was declared dead on Thursday.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mauricio Rivas at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.