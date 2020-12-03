San Bernardino County limits ambulance dispatches as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

San Bernardino County Department of Public Health workers at a community drive-through sample collection event this year.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to spike, ambulances in San Bernardino County are no longer responding to every sick person who calls 911.

People with relatively minor ailments will still have paramedics come to their aid, who will assist them on the spot or perhaps recommend that they go to urgent care.

But ambulances will be reserved for people with life-threatening emergencies such as a heart attack or trouble breathing due to COVID-19.

The decision was made by San Bernardino County officials Thanksgiving morning as the volume of 911 calls increased by 25% over a 24-hour period, driven by the COVID-19 surge.

