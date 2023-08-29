A San Bernardino County man was arrested for allegedly attempting to meet a young girl for sexual purposes.

The suspect was identified as Robert Ciauri, 49, from Adelanto, by the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department.

Ciauri was arrested on Aug. 25 on charges of meeting with a minor for lewd acts following an undercover investigation by deputies.

Ciauri had been communicating with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl at the time. During their communication, Ciauri sent the girl explicit pictures while also speaking “sexually to the minor,” authorities said.

He also made statements confirming he was aware of the girl’s age.

He later arranged a meetup with the girl at the corner of Bellflower Street and Villa Street in Adelanto. When he arrived, awaiting deputies approached him and took him into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information can call Deputy A. Lara at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at wetip.com.