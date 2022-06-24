Martin Castillo is seen in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on June 24, 2022.

A 57-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with the continued sexual and physical abuse of multiple victims between the ages of 5 and 14, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said Friday.

Martin Castillo, of Phelan was arrested and booked Thursday on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse, oral copulation under 14 years of age, sexual penetration with a foreign object victim under 14, sending harmful matter to a minor, willful cruelty to a child, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. His bail was set at $1,700,000, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation into Castillo began on May 27. Detectives discovered that Castillo “physically, emotionally and sexually abused five victims from 2010 to 2020,” officials said.

Authorities believe Castillo may have victimized other people.

Anyone with information about the alleged abuse or Castillo is encouraged to call Detective Wendy Winegar of the specialized investigations division, crimes against children Detail at 909-387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.