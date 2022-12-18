A San Bernardino County man was arrested Saturday for alleged animal abuse related to a dog’s death in late October.

Damian Fields, 36, of Highland, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies as he left his home on the 7300 block of Valaria Drive.

Fields was arrested in connection to an investigation centering around a dog’s death on Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a dumpster near Fields’ home and found a dead dog inside.

Deputies began investigating the dog’s death and eventually located surveillance video that allegedly showed Fields committing animal abuse that led to the dog’s death.

An arrest warrant was eventually issued and Fields was taken into custody. He faces charges of cruelty to an animal and criminal threats, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

He was booked into the Central Detention Facility to await his charges, but was released after paying a $100,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Highland Police Station at 909-425-9793. Anonymous tips can be phoned in at 1-888-782-7463.



