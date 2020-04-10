San Bernardino County mountains closed to snow play amid statewide stay-at-home orders

Ski resorts and play areas in San Bernardino County mountains have been closed amid California’s ongoing stay-at-home orders stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

“Hotels, short-term rentals and non-essential businesses are closed, and the U.S. Forest Service has shut down its play areas to the public,” San Bernardino County Supervisor Janice Rutherford said in a news release. “There is no reason to go up.”

The announcement was made as a powerful spring storm dumped rain and snow across Southern California this week.

Two ski resorts in Big Bear Lake are closed, as are commercial play areas, public parking lots and street parking.

“No one should be engaging in snow play at any location other than their own property,” the news release reads.”

Winter driving conditions are expected during the storm and snow chains will likely be required. Officials said stranded drivers will have to wait “extended periods of time” because of limited resources.

“Please don’t put your safety and the safety of others at risk by coming to the mountains,” Supervisor Dawn Rowe said in the news release.

“NO SNOW PLAY” electronic boards will be placed at all entrances to mountain areas, officials said.

Authorities urged people to abide by stay-at-home orders and noted that limited essential services in the mountain communities are reserved for residents