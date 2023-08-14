Deputies in San Bernardino County last week responded to four overdose calls in five days, officials said Monday.

The first incident occurred in Twentynine Palms around 8:35 p.m. Aug. 5. A 37-year-old man was not breathing and had possibly overdosed, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived and suspected that the man had overdosed on fentanyl. They administered Narcan, a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdose in an emergency, and began life-saving measures, but the man died, officials said.

The following morning, around 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Yucca Valley for a 24-year-old man who had possibly overdosed on narcotics.

He was found unresponsive, but deputies administered two doses of Narcan and his vitals improved. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment, officials said.

Around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 9, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Twentynine Palms for a 30-year-old man who had overdosed on fentanyl.

The man was found unresponsive and not breathing, and deputies performed CPR and administered Narcan. The man regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Later that evening, deputies responded to another residence in Twentynine Palms where a 19-year-old woman had possibly overdosed on fentanyl. The woman was found and deputies administered CPR and Narcan until she regained consciousness. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further information about any of the incidents were released.