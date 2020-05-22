San Bernardino County officials to discuss latest coronavirus efforts

Aerial view of Ontario International Airport (ONT), San Bernardino County, situated 38 miles East of Los Angeles California, pictured on February 6, 2020. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

San Bernardino County officials will provide an update on the latest coronavirus efforts during a news conference on Friday morning.

Countywide, there have been 3,984 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 164 deaths, the San Bernardino County Health Department reported Thursday.

More than 46,285 people have been tested for the virus.

On Wednesday the county announced short term rental properties, including campgrounds and Airbnb, have been allowed to resume resume business.

In addition to essential services that have remained open through COVID-19, some additional businesses in the county have also been allowed to reopen. Retails stores are now open again for curbside service only, as well as health care and dental services, drive-in movies, golf courses, childcare services, offices, outdoor museums, drive-up religious services, car washes, dog walking, pet grooming, plumbing services and some others.

Drive-up graduation ceremonies are also being allowed. On Thursday the Fontana Unified School District announced some drive-up ceremonies for the Class of 2020 will be taking place at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana and the Ontario International Airport.

Take a look at the updated list of businesses allowed to be open (with restrictions), as well as businesses and recreation areas that are not yet open. The list is available in both English and Spanish.https://t.co/MJfziAunxh#SBCountyTogether pic.twitter.com/tOL937j9Hb — SBCounty (@SBCounty) May 21, 2020

Last week, San Bernardino County officials unveiled the COVID Compliant Business Partnership Program to help small businesses ensure ongoing compliance with COVID-19 safety measures. Through the program, approved businesses can be reimbursed up to $2,500 after receiving a compliance certification.