San Bernardino County officials to provide coronavirus update

Officials in San Bernardino County on Wednesday will provide an update on their response to the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, the county had a total of 1,489 COVID-19 cases with 67 deaths.

Earlier this month, officials required residents to wear face coverings when leaving their homes and called for electronic-only religious services.

After recent storms, officials also closed off San Bernardino County mountains snow play and asked non-residents to stay off roads.

County officials continue to ask residents to heed the statewide stay-at-home order and abide by physical distancing requirements.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday is expected to discuss his plan to reopen the state.

