San Bernardino County reports 3rd coronavirus death, an 89-year-old woman

A clinical technician extracts samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analyzed in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary in Scotland on Feb. 19, 2020. (Credit: Jane Barlow / Getty Images)

San Bernardino County reported a third death linked to the coronavirus Thursday night.

The number of confirmed cases has tripled this week to at least 55, up from 17 Monday. The increase is largely because of expanded testing, health officials say.

The three deaths include two men — a 50- and a 46-year-old — who both had underlying health conditions. The third death was of an 89-year-old woman who also had underlying health conditions, according to local reports.

To date, at least 674 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county. According to a dashboard released Thursday, 8.2% of them have tested positive, the majority of whom have been men, the county reports.

