San Bernardino County requires residents wear face covering when leaving home, orders electronic-only religious services

A woman in a face mask walks by a sign posted on a boarded up restaurant in San Francisco on April, 1, 2020. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

San Bernardino County on Tuesday mandated residents cover their faces when leaving home while also ordering all faith-based services be conducted online as officials ramped up attempts to tamp down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The formal orders go into effect at midnight and were issued as the county reported a total of 530 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 16 deaths linked to the virus.

Whenever residents leave home, they must cover their mouth and nose with something that secures to the ears or back of the head, according to a news release from the county. Bandanas and handkerchiefs, neck gaiters and a homemade cloth with ear loop covers were listed as acceptable examples of a face covering.

However, people should avoid using N95 and surgical masks, which are in short supply and desperately needed for health care workers and emergency responders.

Similar orders are in place elsewhere in California, including neighboring Riverside County. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people cover their face when leaving home.

Officials continue to remind the public that facial coverings are an additive preventive measure and not a replacement for strict physical distancing and stay-at-home measures.

“Staying home, practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing are far more effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, and face coverings are not a substitute for those practices,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, the county’s acting public health officer.

With holidays like Easter and Passover coming up, San Bernardino County officials also said that religious services may only be held electronically “through streaming or online technology,” according to the release.

Residents should not leave home for driving parades or drive-up services, officials said. They also can’t go out to pick up pre-packaged Easter eggs, bags filled with candy or toys at a drive-thru location because those items have been deemed nonessential, the release stated.

“We understand that this is an important time for Christians around the world and it is natural to want to worship and celebrate with our families,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagrman said. “Right now, however, is a critical time for our country and our community – we can still celebrate this time from the safety of our individual homes while we help flatten the curve and save lives.”

Home-based worshipping and activities such as Easter egg hunts are encouraged by the county, but should be limited to immediate household members inside a home or in a residential backyard, according to the release.

Those who violate the order could face a fine of up to $1,000 or as many as 90 days imprisonment, or both, officials warned.

The full order can be viewed here.

