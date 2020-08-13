San Bernardino County residents urged to take self-nasal COVID-19 swab test

Health officials in San Bernardino County are urging residents to get tested for the coronavirus as a new supplier has left the county with the ability to offer self-nasal swabs with results in a few days.

The test is being offered with an appointment at 10 locations through “an easy-to-administer nasal self-swab,” San Bernardino County officials said in a news release Wednesday. Results should be expected no more than five days later, but can be sooner, usually within 72 or 48 hours after.

“All County residents who want to get this virus under control, see our numbers improve, and allow our businesses to reopen should get tested,” Curt Hagman, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said. “Now that our testing capacity has expanded and stabilized, we hope that every resident, regardless of whether they have experienced any symptoms, will make an appointment to get tested.”

Hagman said the testing is free, painless and can be taken without a doctor’s prescription. The tests are being made available through a contract with Southern California-based Fulgent Genetics. The company’s COVID-19 tests uses “a relatively short nasal swab, which most patients consider much less uncomfortable than the longer ‘nasopharyngeal swabs’ commonly used earlier during the pandemic.”

Current testing sites are in Fontana, Hesperia, Montclair, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino and Victorville, as well as Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. Tests are also being provided to underserved and vulnerable populations at county health centers in Adelanto, Hesperia, Ontario and San Bernardino.

Officials said the expanded testing will help San Bernardino County get off the state’s monitoring list and allow more flexibility in reopening efforts.

“Testing gives us a better idea of community spread and the scope of infections, and helps us concentrate medical resources where they are needed most. And working in concert with our contact tracing team, we can better stop the spread of the virus,” County Public Health Director Corwin Porter said.

Officials said people with with medical insurance will be asked to provide insurance information when setting an appointment to help the county recoup some of the costs associated with testing.

To schedule an appointment, visit sbcovid19.com/testing-sites/.