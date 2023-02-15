A San Bernardino County school was locked down after a suspect allegedly tried trespassing onto campus Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Vanna Hightower, 34, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities responded to the Oasis Elementary School in Twentynine Palms on reports of a suspicious person attempting to enter the campus around 11:36 a.m.

School staff contacted authorities for help while the school went into lockdown, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they found Hightower walking near the campus where she was taken into custody.

She was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia and also provided a fake name during her arrest, deputies said.

During questioning, authorities discovered the woman had a “no bail warrant for absconding from parole.”

Hightower was arrested and booked on multiple charges including Trespassing on School Grounds, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and her parole warrant.

She is being held at the West Valley Detention Center without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Deputy J. Merrell at 760-366-4175. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or online at wetip.com.