San Bernardino County sees biggest daily jump in coronavirus fatalities with 18

San Bernardino County Department of Public Health workers collect coronavirus samples at a drive-through testing site in Montclair in this undated photo. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

San Bernardino County reported 18 additional deaths related to the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the county’s toll to 138. It was the highest jump in the number of deaths the county has reported to date, jumping 15% from the previous day’s total of 120.

According to San Bernardino Public Health Department information officer Lana Culp, about 60% of the deaths reported in the last 14 days have been linked to facilities where large numbers of people are living, such as nursing homes.

“It seems that the outbreaks occurring in our congregate settings are accounting for the majority of deaths,” Culp said, adding that it was too soon to determine what caused Wednesday’s increase.

More than 3,100 San Bernardino residents have been infected by virus, health officials reported, and the daily case count has continued to rise. The county has the fifth-largest number of cases in the state, after Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and Orange counties.

