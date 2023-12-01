A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was airlifted to a trauma center following a deadly shootout on Friday.

The incident happened at an ARCO gas station near Amethyst and Bear Valley Roads around 1:43 p.m., according to SBSD.

Authorities received calls reporting a man who was armed with a gun. A sheriff’s sergeant was the first to arrive at the scene.

The suspect immediately began firing at the deputy, striking him multiple times, officials said.

The deputy returned gunfire during the shootout, eventually killing the suspect. The deputy, who has not been identified, was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was airlifted to a trauma center following a shootout at a Victorville gas station on Dec. 1, 2023. (Venice Gamble)

His condition remains unknown. Authorities said it’s unclear what the suspect was initially doing at the gas station.

Witnesses near the shootout recall the deadly incident unfolding.

“I heard gunshots while sitting in the beauty salon across the street and I at least heard five [gunshots,]” said a witness, who did not wish to be identified. “There’s a lot of stuff going on out here in Victorville, but it’s surprising that people are shooting at cops and cops are shooting at people.”

Some residents said violent crimes in the are seem to be happening frequently.

“On this street, there’s always something going on,” said Damon Richid, a Victorville resident. “About once a week, there’s something happening right here. Just a lot of activity.”

The deadly confrontation shattered the front glass doors of the ampm convenience store. Heavy law enforcement presence surrounded the gas station and roads near the intersection were blocked off for the investigation.

Details remain limited as the investigation remains ongoing.

This developing story will be updated.