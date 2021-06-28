San Bernardino County sheriff’s sergeant charged with 16 counts of possessing child porn

Marc Goodwin is seen in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department on June 24, 2021.

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s sergeant arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography has been charged with 16 felony counts, officials said Monday.

Marc Goodwin, 43, faces one count of possession of child or youth pornography, one count of possession of sadomasochistic child or youth pornography and 14 counts of exhibiting or publishing material depicting child sexual content, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into Goodwin began when Fontana police received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that the suspect had electronically transmitted an image containing possible child pornography.

Detectives determined that Goodwin was indeed responsible for possessing and transmitting multiple images containing child porn, police said.

Goodwin allegedly sent the images using the email address loweredforlife@yahoo.com.

He was arrested June 24 and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Goodwin, who had previously worked as a homicide detective, faces about 15 years in prison if he is convicted as charged, according to the DA’s office.