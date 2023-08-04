San Bernardino County students can now ride public transit for free whether to access school, activities or just getting around town.

The K-12 Student Free Fare Program allows free rides for students every day and on every bus system in the county, according to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.

Transit providers include Omnitrans, Victor Valley Transit, Mountain Transit, Basin Transit and Needles Area Transit.

The one-year pilot program is sponsored by SBCTA and was approved by the Board of Directors in March 2023.

County officials hope the free fares will not only allow children to easily access school, practice and activities, but will also foster a sense of independence.

“We are very excited about this program,” said SBCTA Board President Dawn Rowe. “ It provides a financial break to families and gives them more options. Whether riding to school, for after-school fun, or for a weekend outing, kids ride free.”

The free fare program is being implemented separately by each transit system. Oftentimes, showing a student ID is enough to access the free fare, but rules may vary. Riders can visit the providers’ website for more information.

The program is primarily funded by Low Carbon Transit Operations funds which seek to reduce carbon emissions by increasing transit use.