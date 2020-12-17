San Bernardino County sues Gov. Newsom over coronavirus restrictions

Sylvia Carpio, a licensed vocational nurse, scans a client’s QR code at a community COVID-19 testing site run by the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health in August 2020. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

As coronavirus cases rise, San Bernardino County has asked the California Supreme Court to overturn Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, alleging overreach under the state’s emergency act.

County officials are asking the state’s highest court to act by Dec. 28, when the three-week order is set to expire or be renewed.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said in a statement that Gov. Newsom has improperly acted as both the executive and legislative branch under the California Emergency Services Act since the pandemic hit nine months ago.

If the act grants the governor that power, then the act itself is unconstitutional, Hagman said.

