A San Bernardino County substitute teaching aide was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged possession, distribution, and manufacturing of child pornography.

The suspect, Antonio Mejia Jr., 21, was arrested after a search warrant was served at his San Bernadino home in the 3000 block of June Street, according to Rialto Police.

Mejia works as a substitute instructional aide at Kendall Elementary School in San Bernardino, police said.

While searching his home, police found “numerous illegal digital images and videos,” involving minors.

Investigators say Mejia contacted his victims through social media and online gaming services.

Police say there is no indication that any victims were Mejia’s current or former students, although the investigation into all victims remains ongoing

Mejia was arrested on charges including Possession of Child Pornography in Excess of 600 Images, Distribution of Child Pornography, and Manufacturing of Child Pornography.

He is being held on $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant James Mills at 909-820-2632. Anonymous tips can be submitted through WeTip at 800-782-7463.