San Bernardino County to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Auto Club Speedway ‘super site event’

Appointments will be available Monday morning for San Bernardino County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Auto Club Speedway “super site event,” officials said.

Residents 65 and older, health care workers and emergency service professionals who live or work in the county will be able to sign up to get their shots beginning at 9 a.m. at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.

Vaccinations will then begin at the Auto Club Speedway, 9300 Cherry Avenue in Fontana, on Tuesday.

“Vaccines remain in short supply and vaccinations will be limited to the first 3,500 individuals who secure an appointment,” county officials said in a news release.

Booking appointments through the website “will provide the best chance for securing a spot,” so those who wouldn’t’ know how to sign up online are encouraged to ask friends and family for help, the county said.

Those who need help making an appointment can call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 9 a.m. at 909-387-3911.

Anyone who gets their shot at the speedway will be able to immediately schedule an appointment to get their second dose at a follow-up event on March 2, according to the county.

“Those who secure a Tuesday appointment should expect to be onsite for approximately one hour, and are being asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time,” county officials said.

Residents can check the county’s vaccination web pages for updates on vaccine availability and dispensing locations.

In addition to police officers, firefighters and other emergency workers, here’s who can get the COVID-19 vaccine in San Bernardino County:

(San Bernardino County)