After real estate developer Jeff Burum proposed that San Bernardino County should secede from the state, voters will likely soon get to make their voices heard on the topic.

“San Bernardino County has long suffered enough from the state of California,” Burum said.

The mayors of Upland and Fontana have indicated their support, and this week, the county Board of Supervisors voted to put it to the voters.

“I was surprised by the idea, and I don’t believe it’s feasible politically or financially to secede from California,” Supervisor Janice Rutherford said. “However, I absolutely join with my constituents who have a growing, palpable anger about everything from high gas prices to burdensome taxes.”

John Pitney, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College, said the proposal is “not realistic.”

“I suspect it really isn’t intended to be. The purpose of this is to get attention for San Bernardino County’s treatment at the hands of the state,” he said.

Even if the measure is approved by voters, it would also need a sign-off from the state Legislature and U.S. Congress. Pitney said that won’t happen.