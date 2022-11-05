A San Bernardino County woman was found guilty of gaining custody of an infant to produce sexually explicit videos.

The woman, Stefani Kasey Marie Stevens, 31, of Yucaipa, was found guilty on Tuesday of multiple child exploitation charges and could face anywhere from 30 years to life in federal prison.

Between August 2019 and November 2019, Stevens uploaded child sexual abuse material using three different accounts on Kik, an online messaging app, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Messages between Stevens and another “like-minded” person revealed she was excited to take custody of an infant with whom she would create sexually explicit videos, authorities said.

A federal search warrant of her home and online accounts revealed Stevens possessed hundreds of child pornography images and videos.

During questioning, Stevens admitted to filming pornographic videos of herself with the infant victim and taking eight to 10 nude photographs with a second victim under the age of 12.

Stevens was found guilty of one count of obtaining custody of a minor with intent to produce child pornography, six counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 24, 2023. She faces a minimum of 30 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.