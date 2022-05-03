A San Bernardino man was arrested in connection to a March homicide and his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly helping him.

Jorge Moreno was found dead on March 2, 2022 (San Bernardino Police Department)

On March 2, San Bernardino police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. 10th Street in San Bernardino for a report of a suspicious death.

Police arrived on scene and found 40-year-old Jorge Moreno deceased and determined he had been dead for several days before police were contacted.

After “countless hours of follow-up, search warrants and interviews,” San Bernardino police identified Mario Alberto Chan, 33, as Moreno’s suspected killer.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office drafted a warrant for his arrest on charges of murder.

Chan and his girlfriend, 40-year-old Regina Deleon, were arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Jail. Deleon faces charges for being an accessory to the murder of Moreno.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-383-5311.