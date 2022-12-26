A San Bernardino County deputy had to be airlifted following a collision in the Victorville area that left another motorist dead Sunday night.
The crash was reported around 9:18 p.m. on Christmas Day near the intersection of National Trails Highway and Hibiscus Street in the unincorporated Oro Grande community, California Highway Patrol Sgt. John Sauceda said.
Arriving officers located a sheriff’s department patrol vehicle blocking the northbound lane and a Chevrolet Impala that went off the road, Sauceda said.
The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators did not provide a name or any other information about the deceased driver.
The unidentified deputy was transported by airship to a trauma center, Sauceda said.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the deputy.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.