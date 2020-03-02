San Bernardino deputy OK after patrol vehicle crashes, lands on pickup truck during pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy is OK after losing control of a patrol vehicle and crashing during a pursuit Sunday night.

The events began about 8 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of East Baseline Street and Bobbett Drive, Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jodi Miller said.

The driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued. Officials did not disclose the reason for the attempted traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle struck another vehicle near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and West Fifth Street but continued to flee, Miller said.

When a pursuing deputy stopped at the scene, both the suspect vehicle and the victim’s vehicle had left the location.

Cellphone video shows a second patrol vehicle, which was farther back in the pursuit, launching into the air while passing through an intersection.

The deputy lost control when the SUV landed and then crashed into a parked pickup truck near West Fifth Street and Sunnyside Avenue.

No medical attention was required for the deputy, Miller said.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities were unable to locate the fleeing driver's vehicle following the crash.