A Yucca Valley man was arrested for alleged child abuse after his 3-month-old daughter suffered serious injuries.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the infant was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with “life-threatening injuries consistent with child abuse.”

Detectives identified the infant’s father, 31-year-old Drew Hellerud, as the suspect and he was arrested on several charges including child endangerment, aggravated mayhem and torture.

He was booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bail.