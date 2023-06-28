A hospital in San Bernardino is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week.

The patient arrived at St. Bernardine Medical Center on the morning of June 21, after he was found at a local 7-Eleven.

The man’s condition is unclear, but Dignity Health officials say he has no documentation or evidence of his identity.

Dignity Health is looking to identify a man who has been hospitalized at a San Bernardino hospital since June 21, 2023. (Dignity Health)

He’s described as a white man, believed to be between 25 and 34 years old, with brown eyes, brown hair and a beard. He’s about 200 pounds and stands at 5 feet 11 inches, officials said.

He has a large tattoo on his upper right arm, which includes the L.A. symbol, a skeleton and wings.

Photos released by Dignity Health show the tattoo of an unidentified man who has been hospitalized at a San Bernardino hospital since June 21, 2023. (Dignity Health)

Dignity Health has released images of the patient in hopes that someone might recognize him and be able to help the hospital identify him.

Anyone with information about his identity is urged to call 909-685-5922.