Hospital managers are asking for help identifying a man who was found at an Arco gas station in San Bernardino late last month.

The patient was transported to St. Bernardine Medical Center on the afternoon of May 26. He had no documentation or evidence of his identity, a spokesperson told KTLA on Thursday.

The hospital did not release his medical condition.

The man is believed to be around 66 years old, five-foot-six, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has blue eyes, short grey hair, and his left index finger is amputated before the knuckle.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Bernardine Medical Center at 909-883-8711 extension 23771.