San Bernardino liquor store clerk shot and killed in apparent robbery

Suspects in the fatal shooting of a liquor store clerk are seen in surveillance images released by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Police on Monday were searching for two people wanted in the fatal shooting of a liquor store clerk during an apparent robbery in San Bernardino last week, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived at the store in the 700 block of West 40th Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday to find 52-year-old Jihad Rabadi suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Rabadi was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jihad Rabadi is seen in an undated photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Police were able to get surveillance video of two suspects in the fatal shooting. The department released images of two men, both in hoodies and dark-colored face masks. One is seen at the counter, holding what appears to be a firearm.

“If you recognize the suspects from these images, please contact the assigned investigators to help us solve this case,” police said.

The department said the motive for the shooting appears to be a robbery, but it’s unclear whether anything was taken from store.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is is urged to contact Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655 or flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.