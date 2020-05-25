San Bernardino man, 24, allegedly stabbed girlfriend’s family member who tried to intervene in their fight

Police arrested a man in Colton after he allegedly stabbed one of his girlfriend’s family members, leaving him with life-threatening wounds, authorities said Sunday.

Cruz Orozco, 24, allegedly stabbed a 36-year-old man who tried to intervene when Orozco and his girlfriend got into a “physical altercation” Thursday night, the Colton Police Department said in a news release. Authorities did not say how the victim and Orozco’s girlfriend are related.

Officers responded to the stabbing at a home in the 800 block of North Rancho Avenue at 10:44 p.m., according to police. Orozco allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body and neck.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries while Orozco fled the scene in a vehicle. But Orozco returned to the home shortly after and surrendered to detectives, authorities said.

He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and attempted murder, according to police.

Authorities did not release further details Sunday as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call Detective M. Sandoval at 909-370-5020 or Colton Police Department Dispatch at 909-370-5000.