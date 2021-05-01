San Bernardino man accused of stabbing his father to death after argument

From left to right, Stanley Warren, 73, and Tarik Warren, 39, appear in photos released by the San Bernardino Police Department. Tarik Warren is accused of killing his father, Stanley, on April 29, 2021.

A San Bernardino man is accused of stabbing his father to death at their shared home following an argument, police said Saturday.

Tarik Warren, 39, allegedly stabbed his father, Stanley Warren, 73, multiple times after he “became angry” with him Thursday evening, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release. Tarik was his father’s caretaker, according to police.

Stanley was found dead at their home the following day, police said. Authorities also found Tarik at the home and arrested him.

Inmate records show he was taken into custody at 4 p.m. Friday and is being held at West Valley Detention Center without bail.

In a news release, police said no other details are being released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can reach Detective D. Sawyer at 909-384-5630 or sawyer_do@sbcity.org. Sgt. J. King can also be reached at 909-384-5613 or king_ja@sbcity.org.