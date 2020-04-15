San Bernardino man arrested after crashing, fleeing and getting airlifted from ravine with 3-year-old son

Jason Paul Napp and his 3-year-old son were hoisted out of a ravine after a collision on April 14, 2020. (Redlands Police)

A 31-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested for drunk driving and child endangerment after he was airlifted from a ravine following a car crash, officials said Wednesday.

Redlands police and fire authorities responded to reports of a rollover collision on the 31000 block of Live Oak Canyon Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found an abandoned vehicle off the roadway and determined the driver had fled the scene with his 3-year-old son, Redlands Police said in a news release.

Using a helicopter, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department located the driver, Jason Paul Napp, and the child in a steep ravine about a mile away from the site of the accident, officials said.

The air rescue team performed a hoist rescue to remove Napp and the child from the ravine, police said.

Both the father and child were transported to a hospital, as the child suffered from minor injuries, police said.

Napp was arrested and booked at a San Bernardino detention facility on charges of driving under the influence, child cruelty and child stealing, county booking records show.

Bail was set at $100,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.