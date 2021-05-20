San Bernardino man arrested for allegedly trying to kill coworker

A 19-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his coworker, officials said Thursday.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Zachary Arellano had an argument with a coworker in the parking lot of their workplace, according to a Rialto Police Department news release.

The dispute escalated and Arellano shot the victim, police said.

Authorities located Arellano near his San Bernardino home on Wednesday and took him custody just before noon.

He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, according Rialto Police. He is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Information on the condition of the victim was not available.

The Rialto Police Department requests that anyone with information call Sgt. Mills at 909-820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at 800-782-7463, and reference case #932104472.