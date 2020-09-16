San Bernardino man arrested in attempted carjacking, series of stabbing attacks that injured 4

A man was arrested following a series of bizarre stabbing attacks targeting random people that wounded at least four in San Bernardino, including an elderly woman in critical condition, police said Tuesday.

Eric Anglin is seen in an undated photo released Sept. 15, 2020, by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Eric Dean Anglin, 39, of San Bernardino, was taken into custody after officers responded to a reported carjacking around 5:50 a.m. Monday on the 1300 block of East Baseline Street, San Bernardino police said in a news release.

Anglin allegedly jumped onto the side of a moving vehicle and tried smashing its windows while the driver was going to work. The driver called the police and his workplace and told them what was happening as he continued driving.

According to police, Anglin banged on the vehicle’s windows while armed with a knife and threatened to stab the motorist if he didn’t give up his car. Anglin appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was behaving erratically, according to a description provided to police.

When the victim arrived at his worksite, Anglin allegedly continued to vandalize his car and smashed a window. When a number of the victim’s coworkers tried to help, Anglin stabbed two of them, police said.

The coworkers used sticks, bats and hammers to defend themselves and try disarming Anglin, police said. When another worker arrived at the business in her vehicle, Anglin, still armed with a knife, allegedly ran toward her and attempted to take her car.

She managed to speed away before she could get hurt, authorities said.

Police then arrived at the scene and tried to detain Anglin, who allegedly did not comply.

“Officers were forced to utilize arrest and control tactics which included: Taser, baton, pepper-spray, and less-lethal munitions,” said the Police Department. “Those tactics were not effective, and [Anglin] yanked the Taser darts from his body.”

Anglin eventually “exhausted himself” after a long struggle and police managed to handcuff and detain him, authorities said.

“It was apparent that Anglin was under the influence of a controlled substance due to his behavior and the objective symptoms he displayed,” the Police Department’s statement said. “Officers also located, photographed, and collected the bloody knife as evidence.”

He received treatment for injuries he sustained during the struggle with the workers and with the officers, police said.

The two stabbing victims were also treated for their injuries.

The Police Department said during the investigation, officers learned that Anglin was involved in another altercation just moments before the initial call at a motel in the 1300 block of North E. Street, which was about 2 miles away.

Surveillance video showed Anglin tackling an elderly woman in the parking lot and repeatedly stabbing and slashing her with a knife, police said. He then ran toward a passing vehicle and tried to carjack the driver while still armed with the knife, according to authorities.

Another stabbing victim arrived at a local hospital and investigators determined that Anglin also stabbed him at the motel, police said.

Investigators later learned that Anglin was on active felony probation for attempted robbery.

He was booked at the San Bernardino County Detention Center for possible charges of attempted murder, attempted carjacking, resisting arrest, making criminal threats and violating probation.

The Police Department did not release the names of the victims.