San Bernardino man arrested in death of 85-year-old woman after house fire that also injured his parents

A man has been arrested in the death of an 85-year-old woman after a house fire that also injured his parents in the San Bernardino area, officials said Sunday.

Firefighters and deputies first responded to an unincorporated area in the 7200 block of Tippecanoe Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday and found the home fully engulfed in flames, San Bernardino County Fire Department officials said.

Two people, Douglas and Linda Guyette, had escaped from the home but they went back inside to try and rescue the elderly woman. The pair suffered burns and weren’t able to get her out, officials said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were able to get inside the home and rescue the woman, later identified as Charolette Knight, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Knight was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead about an hour after the fire was reported.

Meanwhile, the Guyettes’ son, 47-years-old Charles Christian, was being interviewed by detectives.

Christian was then arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, the Sheriff’s Department said. He’s being held on no bail, according to county inmate records.

It’s unclear what made Christian a suspect in the case, and officials have not clarified whether he’s believed to have started the fire. The Sheriff’s Department said they initially questioned him after “processing evidence at the scene and conducting interviews.”

Officials didn’t provide information on Christian’s and the Guyettes’ relationship to Knight.

Douglas Guyette suffered burn injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he remained hospitalized in intensive care Sunday. Linda Guyette was treated for burn injuries then released.

Fire Department investigators and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arson investigators were probing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jon Cavender at 909-387-3589.