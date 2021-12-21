21-year-old San Bernardino man dies after being dropped off at hospital by friends following shooting

Alexander Roy Chagolla of San Bernardino, shown in this undated photo, was fatally shot on Dec. 21, 2021, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning and taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The man, 21-year-old Alexander Roy Chagolla of San Bernardino, was taken by friends to the hospital, which reported the shooting, police said.

Chagolla later died of his injuries, and detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide, though no motive or suspects have been identified, police said.

According to a release from police, the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of North Lugo Avenue at about 1:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Alvarezat at alvarez_jo@sbcity.org or Sgt. E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org.