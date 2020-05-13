San Bernardino man found shot to death on street; Homicide investigation underway

Armando Cuevas is seen in an image provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation into the shooting death of a 26-year-old man who was found on a street in San Bernardino early Wednesday morning.

A call reporting the incident was made just after 12:30 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Officers arriving in the 400 block of South Allen Street found the victim, identified as 26-year-old Armando Cuevas, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cuevas, a resident of San Bernardino, was given medical aid but was later pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Authorities did not release any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked contact Detective Sawyer at 909-384-5630, or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.