A San Bernardino man is behind bars and another man is sought after they allegedly tied a husky to a tree and killed it in Muscoy on Tuesday.

Leobardo Martinez, 68, and another man are accused of tying up the dog after it “entered Martinez’ property and allegedly killed his fowl,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After tying it up, Martinez and the other man “struck it with a machete and large piece of wood until it died,” authorities said.

Martinez faces a charge of felony cruelty to animals and is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $30,000 bail.

He is due to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

Investigators are working to identify the second man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SBSD Central Station Detective Bureau at 909-387-3545.

To remain anonymous, contact WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.