San Bernardino man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 3rd conviction of possessing child pornography

A 28-year-old San Bernardino man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday after he was found with hundreds of video and images depicting child pornography for the third time, officials said Tuesday.

Theron Charles Barron was on federal supervised release after serving another prison sentence, again for possession of child pornography, when he was found with the materials, according to the U.S. Attorney Central District of California. He was sentenced Monday by the same judge who sentenced him in his first child pornography charge.

In a previous case in October 2018, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies seized Barron’s phone and a digital storage device that contained child pornography during a traffic stop, official said. The following November, authorities searched his home and found another storage device that contained additional such videos and images.

From October to November 2018, Barron was found in possession of 319 videos and 47 images of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor, the Attorney’s Office said. One of the videos showed a toddler being victimized by a male adult.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography in December 2019. Upon completing a 10-year prison sentence for the case, he was to be on supervised release for 15 years and required to register as a sex offender, officials said.

Barron was also convicted of possessing child pornography in 2014 and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.