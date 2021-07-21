San Bernardino mother and teenage son arrested after toddler is shot in back seat of car

A San Bernardino woman and her teenage son were arrested on felony charges after her toddler was shot in the back seat of her vehicle by her teenage son. (San Bernardino Police Department)

A San Bernardino mother and her teenage son have been arrested on suspicion felony charges after the boy shot a loaded gun in the backseat of the mother’s vehicle, injuring a toddler on Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Veronica Pyatt, 37, and her 14-year-old son were driving in the area of 16th and E streets as the son was “manipulating a loaded firearm” in the backseat, shooting one round and hitting his 20-month old half sibling in the leg, San Bernardino police said in a statement.

Despite the teenager informing his mother that the gun had gone off, Pyatt continued driving to their home where she then proceeded to unload groceries, investigators said.

Once they were home, the teenager allegedly disposed of the firearm in the trash. Pyatt did not try to take the firearm from her son nor did she check on her children in the vehicle, according to police.

Once inside, officials say Pyatt’s son informed her that the toddler had been shot.

The child was transported to a community hospital in San Bernardino, where staff notified police of the incident.

The child was then transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, the police statement said.

Police said probable cause was established to place Pyatt and the 14-year-old under arrest on suspicion of multiple felony charges, though they did not specify which.

Pyatt was taken to jail while her son was taken to a juvenile detention center.

The case has been turned over to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

The county Department of Child and Family Services has been notified of the incident and is conducting its own investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective N. Alvarez of the Specialized Crimes Bureau at 909-384-4851 or alvarez_ni@sbcity.org or Sgt. M. Hysen at 909-384-5669 or hysen_ma@sbcity.org.