San Bernardino National Forest campgrounds to reopen next week, with some social distancing modifications

A woman enjoys solitude at a San Bernardino National Forest campsite in this undated photo. (San Bernardino National Forest)

The San Bernardino National Forest announced Friday that several of its campgrounds closed due to coronavirus will reopen in a week, on May 22.

There will be a few changes in place to maintain social distancing. Double sites are limited to a maximum of 10 people, and the showers typically available at Barton Flats, Dogwood, San Gorgonio, Serrano and Wildhorse campgrounds, will stay closed.

Officials asked people to recreate near their homes when possible and not to gather in groups. When hiking, people should communicate with trail users and step aside to let them pass.

Visitors are advised to be ready to pack out their trash and plan ahead for other services being unavailable.

Reservations can be made through recreation.gov, except for the Big Pine Family, Holcomb Big and South Fork campgrounds, which operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The following campsites will reopen Friday, May 22:

Barton Flats Campground

Big Pine Flat Family Campground

Crab Flats Family Campground

Dogwood Family Campground

Green Valley Family Campground

Hanna Flat Family Campground

Heart Bar Family Campground

Holcomb Valley Campground

Jenks Lake Day Use Area

North Shore Campground

Pineknot Family Campground

San Gorgonio Family Campground

Serrano Campground

South Fork Family Campground

Wildhorse Equestrian Campground

The following locations will remain closed due to COVID-19:

Buttercup Group Campground

Coon Creek Cabin Group Campground

Juniper Springs Group Campground

Lobo Group Campground

Oso Group Campground

Pinyon Flat Campground

Tanglewood Group Campground

Other sites are still closed due to storm damage.

Black Mountain Group, Boulder Basin, Fern Basin and Marion Mountain campgrounds are closed through at least June 18 while roads are repaired from heavy storms. The Dark Canyon Campground will stay closed through the rest of the 2020 season due to storm damage.

Applewhite Campground is shut down after a Thanksgiving weekend storm that downed trees and broke branches. An estimated reopening date isn’t available yet, but officials said repairs should only take three weeks once they begin.

For more information, visit the San Bernardino National Forest website.