San Bernardino office building suffers heavy damage from afternoon blaze

A San Bernardino office building was heavily damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.

At about 4:45 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to fight a fire in the 100 block of Hospitality Lane.

While the flames initially impacted vegetation near the commercial building, they quickly spread to the structure and nearby palm trees, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

“Despite firefighter’s best effort the wind-driven fire quickly spread to other nearby trees, an outbuilding and the attic space of the 35,000 square foot office building,” the Fire Protection District said in a release.

Windy conditions made fighting the fire difficult, and the fire eventually consumed much of the office complex, threatening the structural integrity of the building and forcing the firefighters to continue their efforts from outside the building, firefighters said.

It took about 90 minutes for the fire to be brought under control by as many as 60 firefighters at once. Ultimately, 11 engines, four truck companies, four investigators and an air unit assisted in the fight, among other Fire Protection District personnel.

The Colton and Loma Linda fire departments also assisted in battling the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation in the fire’s cause is continuing.