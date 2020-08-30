San Bernardino officers shoot and kill armed man who was trying to set home on fire with wheelchair-bound woman inside: Police

The San Bernardino Police Department released this still from body camera footage showing the moments leading up to the shooting of Jesus Alvarez Pulido on Aug. 28, 2020.

San Bernardino police shot and killed a man who they say had a rifle and was trying to set a home on fire while a wheelchair-bound woman was inside Friday evening.

Officers responded to the home in the 3400 block of North Mountain View Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a call about a man with a gun assaulting family members during a dispute, the department said in a news release Sunday.

“Officers attempted to deescalate the barricaded situation by encouraging him to surrender,” San Bernardino police said.

Jesus Alvarez Pulido, 50, is seen in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department.

Black smoke started coming out from inside the home and officers believed the man, identified as 50-year-old Jesus Alvarez Pulido, was trying to set it on fire while a woman was still inside, according to authorities.

Officers forced their way into the home to get the woman out.

“They were then confronted by Pulido who was now armed with a rifle and handgun and an officer involved shooting occurred,” police said.

Pulido was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department released a still from body camera footage that shows what appears to be the barrel of the rifle raised from behind a wall or door that officers were taking cover behind. They said the photo showed Pulido pointing the firearm at the officers.

Police said they found evidence that Pulido was trying to set the house on fire.

No information was available on the woman’s condition.