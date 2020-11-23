San Bernardino police arrest man on suspicion of killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

Homicide suspect Santos Rodriguez, 24, of Desert Hot Springs appears in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on Nov. 22, 2020. He stands accused of killing the 3-year-son of his girlfriend a day earlier.

Warning: This story contains some graphic details about a violent crime involving a child.

San Bernardino police detectives have arrested a 24-year-old Desert Hot Springs man on suspicion of killing the 3-year-old son of his girlfriend, authorities said Sunday.

Santos Rodriguez is accused of killing the toddler on Saturday — an allegation police say he has admitted. According to police, he confessed to stomping the child’s head repeatedly into the ground after losing his temper. He made the admission after further investigation by detectives, police said.

Officers responded to a hospital Saturday, where medical staff was treating the boy for severe head trauma, police said.

According to police, Rodriguez first told medical workers and investigators that the child had fallen off a Razor scooter and hit his head on the pavement. But upon further investigation, police said, Rodriguez confessed and said he killed the boy at a home in the 500 block of West Victoria Street.

Investigators have not released any other details. In a news release, police said no more information is currently available for release to the public.

Police said the motive remains under investigation.

Rodriguez is being held without bail at San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information is urged to reach Detective Montez at 909384-5762 or montez_ti@sbcity.org, or contact Sgt. King at 909-384-5659 or king_ja@sbcity.org.