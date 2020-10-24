San Bernardino police arrest suspect in robbery-shooting that left 24-year-old woman dead, man wounded

San Bernardino police arrested a man suspected of killing a woman and shooting another man during a violent robbery earlier this week, authorities said Saturday.

Homicide victim Mercey Marie Brasher, 24, appears in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on Oct. 24, 2020.

David Gilbert Colvin, 29, is being held at San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center on $1.2 million bail in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Mercey Marie Brasher and the wounding of an unidentified man Monday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West Magnolia Avenue and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other victim was treated at a hospital and then released the following morning.

Police said the motive behind the deadly shooting appears to be robbery but have not released any other details — including whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

Homicide and robbery suspect David Gilbert Colvin, 29, appears in a booking photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on Oct. 24, 2020.

A day after the shooting, police told detectives Colvin was found in the city of San Bernardino and taken to a local police station for questioning before being booked, authorities said. It’s not clear how Colvin was identified as the suspect since police have not released further details.

KTLA has reached out to San Bernardino police for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to reach Detective Campos at 909-384-5619 or campos_er@sbcity.org, or they can contact Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.