San Bernardino Police Department asks for public’s help in pair of shootings

Dave Sanchez, left, and Mark Burton, right, were shot in San Bernardino in the past two days. (San Bernardino Police Department)

Two men were killed in San Bernardino about 24 hours apart, and the San Bernardino Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the slayings.

The first victim, 29-year-old San Bernardino resident Dave Sanchez, was found lying the street at 2900 N. Mountain Ave. suffering from gunshot wounds at 3:04 a.m. Friday, police said.

Sanchez later died of his inquires, police added.

Anybody with information about Sanchez’s death is asked to contact Detective J. Alvarez at Alvarez_Jo@sbcity.org or Sgt. E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org or 909-384-5613.

At 3:52 a.m. Saturday, 40-year-old Mark Burton of Moreno Valley was found by police suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot at 507 W. Fourth St., police said.

Burton was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police added.

Anybody with information about Burton’s death is asked to contact Detective D. Sims at Sims_Da@sbcity.org or Campos at the contact information listed above.