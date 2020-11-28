San Bernardino police fatally shoot man who charged at them with knife: Officials

The San Bernardino Police Department released these photos of Nicolas Segura and a knife officers said they recovered from the scene at a home in the 2300 block of W. Adams Street in San Bernardino on Nov. 27, 2020.

Officers who responded to a call about a family disturbance at a San Bernardino home on Friday fatally shot a man they said charged at them with a knife.

Nicolas Segura, a 27-year-old San Bernardino resident, was taken to a hospital but died after the shooting that happened in the 2300 block of W. Adams Street, officials said.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, officers responded to the home after multiple family members called 911 to report that Segura was threatening to stab relatives with a knife while possibly under the influence of methamphetamine.

The callers said they were locking themselves in bedrooms in fear of Segura, police said.

Officers soon arrived and found Segura in the driveway, still holding a knife, according to the Police Department. He allegedly refused to comply with their commands and charged at them with the knife. At least one officer opened fire and struck Segura, who was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds that he ultimately did not survive.

The Police Department did not report any other injuries. The agency said officers recovered a “large kitchen knife” from the scene.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident. They asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655 or at flesher_wi@sbcity.org, or Sgt. King at 909-384-5659 or at king_ja@sbcity.org.